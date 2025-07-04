Portuguese tennis player Cabral’s black ribbon tribute to footballer Jota

Francisco Cabral said it was an “honour” to wear a black ribbon at Wimbledon in tribute to Diogo Jota, following the Liverpool player’s death in a car crash.

The Portuguese player sported the black ribbon during his men’s doubles match on Friday with partner, Lucas Miedler.

Speaking shortly afterwards, Cabral revealed he chose the ribbon after Wimbledon officials refused a request to allow him to wear a black armband.

“Yesterday the idea of wearing a black strap came up – that was not allowed,” he said.

Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon in memory of his compatriot Diogo Jota at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I asked for permission to use the black ribbon and they let me play with it.

“It was an honour – it was not for the best reason.

“He was an inspiration not only for me but for the country in general.”

Jota, 28, and his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a crash in Spain on Thursday while travelling to catch a ferry to England ahead of pre-season training.

“He made so much in the sport and conquered so much in my life,” Cabral added.

“It was an honour for me to try and help.”

“If I helped one per cent for the family I will be super happy.”

Cabral and Miedler lost their match to Czech pair Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl in straight sets.

Wimbledon’s all-white dress code has been in place for 148 years, and visible tributes are rarely granted.

Liverpool fan and British doubles player, Neal Skupski, had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it, after learning of the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court.

He suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”