London Pride celebrations to have ‘significant policing presence’

There will be a “significant policing presence” in London for Pride celebrations on Saturday with more than a million people expected to head into the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been working closely with event organisers and other emergency services “for many months in preparation for the event”.

It added that there would be “no tolerance of hate crime” at the celebrations.

The parade, which will go from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place via Piccadilly, will see hundreds of groups taking part.

Among them will be contingents from the emergency services, including the Met, as well as other public bodies.

The Met contingent will be made up of officers and staff from the Met LGBT+ Network and allies. The officers, who will not be in uniform, will be off-duty and not part of the policing operation on the day.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dr Alison Heydari, who is leading the policing operation for Pride in London, said: “The public can expect to see a significant policing presence in central London. Officers are there to ensure everyone taking part in the celebrations can do so in safety and security.

“Our primary role is to provide a reassuring presence while being able to respond swiftly and effectively to any incidents.

“Pride is a celebration of the LGBT+ community and those attending should be able to do so free from discrimination, abuse or fear. There will be no tolerance of hate crime – we would urge anyone who is a victim of it to speak to an officer immediately so we can take action.

“Any of our officers are able to help and support, but we will also have specialist LGBT+ community liaison officers deployed as part of the policing operation to assist where particular expertise is required.

“The areas around the parade and the various stages will be extremely busy, with Soho in particular likely to be very crowded. Please plan your travel to and from the event in advance, look out for each other and ask for help if you need it.

“As with any large public event, we would urge people attending to be alert and keep their eyes open. If you see something that doesn’t look or feel right, please trust your instincts and bring it to the attention of an officer or a steward. In an emergency, always call 999.”

The Pride in London celebrations will include a parade and a number of entertainment stages.

Seven entertainment stages will be running, at Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square, Soho Square, Dean Street and Victoria Embankment Gardens.

Police said pubs and bars across Westminster will be open as usual and are “expected to be very busy”.