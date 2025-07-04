Lisbon Lion John Clark attained football immortality with Celtic, funeral told

Celtic legend John Clark attained footballing immortality as a member of the club’s famous European Cup winning Lisbon Lions side, the mourners at his funeral have heard.

The defender from Lanarkshire, who played more than 300 times for the Glasgow club, died last month at the age of 84.

His most famous match was undoubtedly the 1967 European Cup final in the Portuguese capital when Celtic defeated Inter Milan 2-1 to become the first British side to lift the European Cup – a victory that ensured a place in footballing folklore for the players and manager Jock Stein.

Celtic stars past and present gathered in the east end of Glasgow on Friday for the funeral mass at St Mary’s Church in Calton – a setting synonymous with the Celtic, with the club’s formation traced back to a meeting in the church hall in 1887.

The order of service for the funeral of John Clark, held at St Mary’s Church, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the last surviving Lisbon Lions, Jim Craig, attended, as did current manager Brendan Rodgers, club captain Callum McGregor and several other members of the first team squad.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright, who both played for Celtic, and former club captain and manager Neil Lennon were among the many well known footballing figures in attendance.

Portuguese flags hung from the balconies inside the church during a service that also heard the Celtic anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone played on the organ.

At the start of the mass, priest Father John Mulholland extended his sympathies to Clark’s widow, Eileen, his children Mairi and Martin, his three grandchildren and other family members.

He then reflected on the legacy created by the Clark and his teammates from 1967.

“How many people would be able to name those 11 men without even thinking, they are second nature to all of us, simply because of what they did that afternoon,” he said.

“That immortality has gone with them for what is now nearly 60 years – wee boys at school can rhyme off the names of the Lisbon Lions.”

Delivering the homily, priest Father Mark O’Donnell described Clark as a “happy and quiet man” who was known for his displays of “authentic kindness”.

Clark’s association with Celtic extended long beyond the end of his playing days.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers arrives for the funeral (Jane Barlow/PA).

He also served spells as coach, assistant manager and kit man.

As well as his European Cup winners medal, Clark also won four league championships, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups during his playing career.

In a 25-minute eulogy, renowned Scottish football commentator Archie MacPherson hailed Clark as the “most modest and genial footballer” he had ever encountered.

The broadcaster also shared his memories of the final whistle in Lisbon.

“I remember the scenes well. I remember the scenes of the players at the end, utterly exhausted and the supporters pouring on. The goals themselves you all know about, you’ve seen them so often,” he told mourners.

“And, yes, the word has been used -immortal – about Stein and the others, and that is the case.

“For myself, personally, I am simply a privileged man to have been there and rubbed shoulders with the greats, saw in that glorious sunshine a Scottish victory that nobody will ever forget.

“And John was part of that, the wee Lanarkshire boy who grew up wanting to be an aristocrat in football, and attained it.

“But, he showed his other side by becoming the kit man at Celtic Park. And I remember so many times from different players talking about how this man could suddenly do that, and he did it simply.

“He wanted Celtic still to be a success, and although he wore his boots magnificently, he also carried other people’s boots and their jerseys just to keep Celtic going.

“That gives you an idea of another side of his personality. Yes, I’m honoured to have met him, honoured to have been in Lisbon, and certainly honoured to be with you today.”

After the service, hundreds of fans braved wet and windy weather outside Celtic’s Parkhead stadium to pay their own tributes as the cortege passed.

The mourners gathered at Celtic Park in response to an invite to send a “final farewell to one of the club’s greatest ever servants”.

The fans applauded as a cortege passed by the famous stadium.