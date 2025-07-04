Gary Lineker and Anthony Joshua among famous faces in Royal Box at Wimbledon

Gary Lineker and Anthony Joshua were among the celebrities spotted arriving at Wimbledon on Friday as the Royal Box began to fill for day five of the Championships.

The football pundit and former world heavyweight boxing champion were photographed entering the grounds ahead of British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s highly anticipated clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Anthony Joshua with Eddie Hearn at Wimbledon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Joshua posed for cameras alongside his longtime promoter Eddie Hearn, with the pair wearing near-matching cream blazers.

They were joined by former Great British Bake Off star Dame Mary Berry, physicist Professor Brian Cox and astronaut Major Tim Peake among the day’s invited guests.

Dame Mary Berry attending day five of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Ben Whitley/PA)

Centre Court will host three third-round ties, with Raducanu and Sabalenka leading the schedule, followed by Carlos Alcaraz versus Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Highs of 26C are forecast in SW19, with sunhats and umbrellas again on display as spectators queued for ground passes early on Friday morning.

Elsewhere, Portuguese doubles player Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon on court after the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward who died in a car crash on Thursday.