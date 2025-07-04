Duke of Edinburgh becomes fellow of Royal Society of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh has said it is a “great honour” to be formally inducted into the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Edward was formally inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the charity, described as “Scotland’s National Academy” at a ceremony on Thursday.

He was given the honour in recognition of his long-standing public service and commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

The Duke is patron of more than 70 charities and organisations across the arts, sport and education, including Northern Ballet, the British Paralympic Association, the National Youth Theatre, and the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

The Duke with Professor Peter Kennedy, who received an RSE Royal Medal (Neil Hanna/PA)

He also leads The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, where he has served as chairman of trustees since 2015.

The Duke, who was in Scotland during royal week, was inducted by the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) president, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli.

In his address to the RSE Fellows and members of the Young Academy of Scotland on Thursday, the Duke said: “I thank the Fellows of The Royal Society of Edinburgh for this great honour of inducting me into your society to join your ranks.

“I am proud to join and recognise this institution’s rich history and its unwavering commitment to the advancement of knowledge for good, and it has been wonderful to learn about the breadth of this work today.”

The RSE, which has more than 1,800 fellows, supports, and mobilises expertise from across academia, business, and public service for the benefit of Scotland and the wider world.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “His Royal Highness has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the health and happiness of young people across such a wide range of areas of our society and latterly has taken on the leadership of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

“Today’s celebration continues an unbroken and vital connection between Scotland’s National Academy and the Royal Family, one which I am deeply proud to pay tribute to today.”

After his own induction the Duke presented an RSE Royal Medal to Professor Peter Kennedy, Burton Chair of Neurology at the University of Glasgow.

Edward is also Honorary Senior Research Fellow in the Institute of Infection, Immunity, and Inflammation at the University of Glasgow.

The Royal Medal is the RSE’s highest recognition of achievement with only 52 having been presented since their inception in 2000.

Professor Kennedy was awarded the medal for his contribution in distinguishing the major human brain cell types, paving the way to significant diseases and infections, as well as identification of a novel therapy for African trypanosomiasis, known as sleeping sickness.

The Duke of Edinburgh said he is “delighted” that the society has recognised the work of Prof Kennedy.

He said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be able to present him a RSE Royal Medal in recognition of his important work.”