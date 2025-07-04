Corbyn says ‘discussions ongoing’ as Sultana quits Labour to ‘co-lead new party’

Jeremy Corbyn has said “discussions are ongoing” after Zarah Sultana announced she was quitting Labour to co-lead the founding of a new party with him.

The former Labour Party leader congratulated Coventry South MP Ms Sultana on her “principled decision” to leave Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

In a statement on X, independent Islington North MP Mr Corbyn said: “Real change is coming.

“One year on from the election, this Labour Government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved. Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable. Our country needs to change direction, now.

“Congratulations to Zarah Sultana on her principled decision to leave the Labour Party. I am delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.

“The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape. Discussions are ongoing – and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.

“Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from our broken political system: hope.”

Ms Sultana, who had the Labour whip suspended last year, said on Thursday night she was quitting Sir Keir’s party and would “co-lead the founding of a new party” with the ex-Labour leader.