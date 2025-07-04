Branding Palestine Action terrorists ‘completely ludicrous’, say supporters

Supporters of Palestine Action have described the Government’s intention to brand the group as terrorists “completely ludicrous” and said ministers are “desperate to stifle free speech”.

Hundreds gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday where Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, is asking the High Court to temporarily block the Government from proscribing the group as a terrorist organisation.

Among the fluttering flags of green, black, white and red were demonstrators holding signs saying “Free Palestine” and “We are all Palestine Action”.

Hundreds gathered waving Palestinian flags outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Lucy North/PA)

Others masked themselves in sunglasses and a keffiyeh while speakers took turns to address the crowd through a PA system.

Sara, who was standing on the edge of the crowd, said many of the supporters present were carrying “a lot of rage and anger” about the violence in Gaza.

She said: “We think that the British Government needs to stop funding the genocidal regime in Palestine against Palestinians.

“They need to listen to protest groups instead of this massive overreach which is trying to stifle legitimate resistance and protest against one of the most horrific instances of violence against humanity in our time.”

One woman, who preferred not to be named, stood in the shade next to a pile of pink boxes containing cupcakes decorated with Palestinian flags.

She said she was raising money to send to a friend in Gaza because the price of basic food there has become so high.

Speaking outside court, she said: “I think it’s completely ludicrous that the Government is, rather than stopping supporting a genocide that is happening, they would rather criminalise people who are trying to stop it on the Government’s behalf, seeing as though they are not doing anything.

“They have a legal obligation under the Genocide Convention to do all they can to prevent genocide. And they are choosing to, rather than follow their obligations, remain an active participant in this genocide.

“So civilians of conscience have decided to take up the mantle instead and do what they can.”

David Cannon, chairman of the Jewish Network for Palestine, stood wearing a sunhat and bore on his shoulder a white banner adorned with a Palestine flag and the name of his organisation.

His Jewish upbringing made him proud of Israel, he said, until he realised that the conflict in Gaza has been a “slow-burn genocide for the last 80 years”.

He said: “Israel is founded on stolen land and stolen lives. It has not only stolen Palestinian land and lives, it has also stolen the identity of Jewish religion.

“So it’s vital that there is a Jewish voice saying there is nothing Jewish about apartheid, nothing Jewish about ethnic cleansing, nothing Jewish about genocide.

“The (UK) Government are desperate to stifle free speech which is trying to point out the truth. It’s a desperate action and it may well backfire.”

Not every protester outside the court building was there in support of Palestine Action.

A small group of pro-Israel demonstrators were also present (Lucy North/PA)

A small group stood across the street, next to several police officers, holding up a blue and white banner that said “there is no genocide in Gaza”.

Mark Birbeck, from the pro-Israel group, called Our Fight, said they do not support the aims of Palestine Action but neither do they support them becoming a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Speaking on the street, he said: “We don’t actually support proscribing Palestine Action.

“We don’t think they are a terrorist organisation, and in fact our argument is that it makes a mockery of what terrorism is.

“It’s bizarre that (the Government) is presenting this as some kind of aggressive step.

“My suspicion is that Palestine Action are going to run rings around them.

“These people know what they are doing.

“I don’t agree with them, I don’t agree with their politics, but they’ve been doing this for years.

“Our argument against Palestine Action though is not that they are terrorists, but what we do believe they are doing is trying to claim the moral high ground and effectively they are doing that to isolate Israel.”