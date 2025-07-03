William ‘deeply saddened’ at Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s death

The Prince of Wales has expressed his deep sadness at the death of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, sending his condolences to all who knew him.

Heir to the throne William, a passionate football fan and patron of the Football Association (FA), wrote a personal message on social media in tribute to the Portuguese international.

Jota, 28, was found dead on Thursday alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near Zamora in Spain.

William, in a message signed W, wrote: “As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W.”

The Portuguese Football Federation announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

He married his his long term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, just 11 days ago.