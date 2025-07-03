Watchdog opens probe into ex-MP Geoffrey Robinson over spending rules

A parliamentary watchdog has opened an investigation into whether former Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson has breached spending rules.

The probe by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) relates to whether the former MP for Coventry North West breached rules on spending for accommodation, office costs and staffing costs.

Ipsa said it would not be publishing any further information until the investigation has concluded.

Mr Robinson served as a Labour MP between 1976 and 2019.

He was a minister in Tony Blair’s first government but resigned in 1998 after it was revealed he had lent £373,000 to Peter Mandelson, who partly bought a home with the interest-free loan.

The revelation also led Lord Mandelson to resign from his role as trade secretary at the time.

The ex-MP also had a long career in business, having owned the New Statesman magazine until 2008, and serving as chairman of Jaguar Cars in the 1970s.