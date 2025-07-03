Two teenagers appear in court charged with murder of ‘loving father’

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a “loving father” who was stabbed in south Wales.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 – who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded into youth detention at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They are charged with the murder of married father-of-one Kamran Aman, who died in Barry Road, Barry, just before midnight on Monday.

The boys, who are both from Llantwit Major, appeared separately in court.

Head magistrate Patricia Blackwell said: “The charges which you face are so serious that your case must now be sent to crown court.

“You will be remanded to youth detention until your appearance at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.”

Mr Aman’s family released a tribute on Wednesday evening, saying they mourned his loss with “profound sorrow”.

“A devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished son, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Kamran was the heart of his family and loved within his community,” they said.

“Known for his generous spirit and kind heart, Kamran brought warmth and strength to everyone he met.

“His absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also honour and celebrate the life he lived and the impact he made.

“May his memory be a blessing.”

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, previously said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Aman’s death.