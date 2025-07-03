Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies aged 67

Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen has died aged 67.

The actor was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning and pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department watch commander Christopher Jauregui said.

Madsen died following a cardiac arrest, his manager Ron Smith said, while authorities said they do not suspect any foul play was involved.

The US actor was best known for collaborations with Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino in films including The Hateful Eight, Kill Bill: Vol 1 and 2 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In Reservoir Dogs, Madsen starred as Mr Blonde where he danced to Stealers Wheel’s 1972 hit Stuck In The Middle With You whilst wielding a razor during a torture scene.

In a joint statement, his managers Susan Ferris and Mr Smith and publicist Liz Rodriguez said: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook For Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts And Poems currently being edited.

“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

His film career spanned more than four decades and included over 300 titles, his publicist said.

The actor also starred in the Free Willy film franchise as Glen Greenwood, the adoptive father of protagonist Jesse Greenwood – played by Jason James Richter in the first three films from 1993 until 1997.

He appeared in Thelma And Louise and Donnie Brasco, as well as Die Another Day in the James Bond franchise.