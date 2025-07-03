Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain aged 28.

The Spanish civil guard said he was found dead alongside his brother Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near the city of Zamora.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated” by the news and that it was an “unimaginable loss”.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the pair’s deaths – adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

In a statement, the Portuguese national team said: “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents.

“He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.”

Jota married his long term partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 in Portugal.

The pair got together in 2013, it has been reported, and have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.

Jota frequently shared pictures of him and his family on his Instagram account, while his wife has posted images of their holidays in Dubai and Lapland.

They also have three pet beagles.

On Wednesday, Jota and Cardoso, 28, posted video footage of their wedding, with the caption: “A day we will never forget.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons the whole House “is heartbroken by this news”, adding: “I wanted to send our sympathies to his family on behalf of the whole House.”