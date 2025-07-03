Labour peer died while swimming in River Wye, police say

Labour Peer Lord David Lipsey has been found dead after swimming in the River Wye, police have said.

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed the body of a man pulled from the River Wye in Glasbury on July 1 is that of Lord Lipsey.

Lord Lipsey, who previously worked as a journalist and Downing Street adviser under then prime minister Jim Callaghan, entered the Lords in 1999.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

“Following a multi-agency search on July 1, sadly, we can confirm the body of Lord David Lipsey was recovered.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

The Lord Speaker said the upper chamber extended its “condolences to the noble Lord’s family and friends”.