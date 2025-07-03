Future already looks bright for the NHS under Labour, Starmer says

The “future already looks better for the NHS” under Labour, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he set out a 10-year vision to bring care closer to people’s homes.

Accompanied by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who made her first appearance since she was seen crying in the Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said her decisions had meant “we can invest record amounts in the NHS”.

Speaking at the launch of the 10-year health plan in east London, Sir Keir said: “It’s all down to the foundation we laid this year, all down to the path of renewal that we chose, the decisions made by the Chancellor, by Rachel Reeves, which mean we can invest record amounts in the NHS.

“I’m not going to stand here and say everything is perfect now, we have a lot more work to do and we will do it,” he said.

“But let’s be under no illusions: because of the fair choices we made, the tough Labour decisions we made, the future already looks better for our NHS.

“And that is the story of this Government in a nutshell.”

“Already over 6,000 mental health workers recruited, 1,700 new GPs, 170 community diagnostic centres – really important – already open.

“New surgical hubs, new mental health units, new ambulance sites. Record investment right across the system.”

Sir Keir acknowledged improvements were needed in the NHS but said the situation was better than when Labour first took over from the Conservatives a year ago.

“I’m not going to stand here and say everything is perfect now, we have a lot more work to do and we will do it,” he said.

“But let’s be under no illusions: because of the fair choices we made, the tough Labour decisions we made, the future already looks better for our NHS.

“And that is the story of this Government in a nutshell.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told NHS staff gathered at the event that Labour rejected the “pessimism” which says the “NHS is a burden, too expensive, inferior to the market”.

Speaking out against his opponents, he said: “They say that universal healthcare could be afforded in the 20th century, but not in the 21st. This Labour Government rejects their pessimism.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir and Health Secretary Wes Streeting speak to staff at the launch of the Government’s 10-year health plan (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Ms Reeves embraced Mr Streeting as he came away for the podium, saying “good luck in Parliament” as he left to deliver a speech in the Commons.

She told those at the launch event: “Our 10-year plan will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future, led by our fantastic NHS staff, and a huge thank you to every single one of you.”

Ms Reeves smiled and was upbeat as she added: “I want to be clear, we are spending money on taxpayers’ priorities, but that wouldn’t have been possible without the measures that we took in the budget last year.

“We fixed the foundations and we’ve put our economy back on a strong footing.”

She went on to say the Government was “making this country fairer for those who have paid in all their lives by guaranteeing that the NHS will be there when they need it”.

Ms Reeves added: “This is the right way forward, good for the health of our nation and good for the health of our nation’s finances.

“This Government will always deliver on the priorities of ordinary working people, and I am proud that with this plan the NHS will always be there for those who need it for the next 77 years, and many more beyond that too.”

The new health plan, which is published in full on Thursday, sets out how the NHS will move from analogue to digital, treatment to prevention, and from hospital to more community care.

The “status quo of hospital by default will end”, according to the Government, with care shifted into neighbourhoods and people’s homes.

By 2035, the intention is that the majority of outpatient care will happen outside of hospitals, with less need for hospital-based appointments for things like eye care, cardiology, respiratory medicine and mental health.

New neighbourhood health services will be rolled out across the country to bring tests, post-op care, nursing and mental health teams closer to people’s homes.

The aim is to give people access to a full range of services, leaving hospitals to focus on the sickest, with neighbourhood health centres opening at evenings and weekends.

New services will also include debt advice, employment support and stop smoking or obesity services – all of which affect people’s health.

Community outreach, with people going door to door, could also reduce pressure on GPs and A&E, the Government said.