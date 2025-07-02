Two teenagers charged with murder after ‘loving father’ stabbed

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a “loving father” who was stabbed in south Wales, police have said.

Married father-of-one Kamran Aman died in Barry Road, Barry, just before midnight on Monday, South Wales Police said.

The force had attended the scene following reports that a stabbing had taken place.

Two boys aged 16 and 17, both from Llantwit Major, were charged with his murder on Wednesday.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Aman’s family released a tribute on Wednesday evening in which they said: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of Kamran.

“A devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished son, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Kamran was the heart of his family and loved within his community.

“Known for his generous spirit and kind heart, Kamran brought warmth and strength to everyone he met.

“His absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also honour and celebrate the life he lived and the impact he made.

“May his memory be a blessing.”

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Aman’s death.

He added: “Our thoughts are with Kamran’s family and friends, as they have been since the tragic events of Monday night.

“We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information that has already been provided.

“We are aware that the road closures and police cordons, which have now been lifted, had a significant impact on the local community.”