Tennis fans ‘gutted’ as British underdog Oliver Tarvet bows out on Centre Court

British tennis fans said they were “heartbroken” after world number 733 Oliver Tarvet’s Wimbledon fairy tale came to an end against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 21-year-old qualifier thrilled the Centre Court crowd on Tuesday afternoon, breaking Alcaraz twice and chasing down every point in a battling 6-1 6-4 6-4 loss.

Chants of “Let’s go, Ollie, let’s go” and “Ollie, Ollie, Ollie – oi, oi, oi” rang out from the stands as the Briton pushed the world number two in a spirited performance.

Oliver Tarvet reacts during his match against Carlos Alcaraz (Mike Egerton/PA)

Inside the grounds, many supporters said they had never heard of Tarvet until this week – but would be following his career from now on.

Sarah Connolly, 34, from Guildford, told the PA news agency: “I’m gutted. Honestly, I thought he might just do it.

“He had the crowd with him. He’s got heart and talent – that was proper Centre Court drama.”

Tarvet, a San Diego-based student making his Grand Slam debut, had been seen as a total outsider before his run to the second round.

“It’s been brilliant to see someone completely unknown come in and make a name for himself,” said 55-year-old Paul Whitaker, from Doncaster.

“That’s what Wimbledon’s all about – underdogs, surprises, grit. I hope he’s back next year.”

Helaena Staebler, partner of Oliver Tarvet (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Doyle, 26, from Manchester, said: “He had Alcaraz rattled. That’s not something you see every day from someone ranked in the 700s.”

“He left everything out there – and I think we all fell in love with him a bit today,” added her friend Jasmine Noor, 25.

“He’s the people’s champion.”

Tarvet’s girlfriend, Helaena Staebler, was pictured smiling and cheering him on from the stands.

Fans leaving the grounds said they hoped his run would inspire more young players.

“It’s not just about winning – it’s about showing you belong,” said Nigel Armstrong, 63, from Sussex.

“Tarvet proved he does.”