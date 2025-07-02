Teacher tells jury he sprinted after ‘knife, knife’ response to fatal stabbing

A teacher has described to a jury how he sprinted towards the scene of a fatal school stabbing after he heard the shout “knife, knife” on the staff radio system.

Thomas D’angeli was asked about the day Harvey Willgoose, 15, was killed by another 15-year-old student at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, when he gave evidence at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr D’angeli confirmed that he was in the main school hall on February 3 when he heard “knife, knife” on his radio and then “sprinted”, passing children who were “screaming and running away”.

Police officers and floral tributes outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road in Sheffield (Jacob King/PA)

The teacher said he came across the school’s assistant head Morgan Davis with the 15-year-old pupil who has since admitted stabbing Harvey and went on trial for his murder this week.

He said Mr Davis had a knife in his hand and that the boy was “angry, upset, aggressive, but he was compliant”.

Mr D’angeli said he heard the boy say to the assistant head: “I told you, I knew it, I lost it.”

He explained how he then went to the courtyard where the stabbing incident had happened and made a 999 call on his mobile.

When he was asked by prosecutor Richard Thyne KC whether he then went to help Harvey, Mr D’angeli appeared to get upset in the witness box as he agreed that he did.

The teacher said he had seen both boys earlier that day.

He said that Harvey, who had been having attendance problems, had come to tell him he was in school and they discussed a new coat that he had bought.

He said he told him: “I’m going to be coming in, sir.”

Mr Thyne asked him “did he appear to be in good spirits” and Mr D’angeli agreed that he did.

The teacher said he also saw the defendant that morning, who had come to seek assurances that another boy was not in school that day.

He said the boy appeared calm and he had no concerns about anything he said or how he appeared.

The jury of eight women and four men have been shown CCTV footage of the moments when Harvey was stabbed by the defendant, who cannot be named.

The jurors have been told that the teenager has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

He has also admitted possession of a knife on school premises.