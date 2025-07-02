Starmer defends welfare reform package despite climbdown over Pip

Sir Keir Starmer defended his welfare reform plans despite being forced into a humiliating climbdown which leaves an almost £5 billion black hole in the Government’s spending plans.

The Prime Minister was forced to scrap plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) to avoid a Labour rebellion which could have led to him losing a crunch Commons vote.

The change could force Chancellor Rachel Reeves to raise taxes in order to balance the books without the expected savings in the welfare budget.

But at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir defended what was left of the welfare reform package, telling MPs it will be “better for individuals, better for the taxpayer and better for the economy”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer tripped as he left 10 Downing Street for PMQs (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Reeves, sitting next to Sir Keir, appeared to be crying on the front bench.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Ms Reeves looked “absolutely miserable” and challenged the Prime Minister to say whether the Chancellor would keep her job until the next election.

Sir Keir dodged the question about whether Ms Reeves would be in place for the remainder of the parliament, saying Mrs Badenoch “certainly won’t”.