Ryanair cancels more than 800 flights due to conflict in Middle East

Ryanair has said it cancelled more than 800 flights last month due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Irish airliner is among those to have cancelled and rerouted flights amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as continued attacks in Gaza.

Last week, flights were halted at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as passengers were told to expect further delays and cancellations.

On Wednesday, Ryanair said it still operated more than 109,000 flights in total in June, indicating that fewer than 1% of flights were affected.

The Ireland-based business said it carried 19.9 million passengers over the month, representing a 3% increase on the same month last year.

It said this means it has carried 202.6 million passengers over the past 12 months, up 7% year-on-year.

Elsewhere, rival London-listed airline Wizz Air also reported a significant rise in passenger numbers.

It said it carried 5.88 million passengers in June, up 10.8% against the same month last year.

Its seat capacity was 10.4% higher year-on-year as a result.

Wizz said it has carried around 65 million passengers over the past 12 months rolling, up 4.7% year-on-year.