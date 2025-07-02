Russian submarine shadowed by Royal Navy as it travelled through UK waters

Royal Navy helicopters and a warship have shadowed a surfaced Russian submarine as it sailed through the North Sea and English Channel.

Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Mersey, a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron and a specialist submarine-hunting Merlin aircraft from 824 Naval Air Squadron were involved in the operation to monitor the RFN Novorossiysk as it sailed west through UK waters.

Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Mersey, tracking Russian submarine, the FN Novorossiysk (Royal Navy/PA)

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The British warship and helicopters utilised powerful sensors and systems to watch every move the Kilo-class boat and Goryn-class tug boat Yakov Grebelski during their voyage.”

HMS Mersey’s commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle said: “This operation is another clear demonstration of the Royal Navy’s enduring commitment to safeguarding the United Kingdom’s maritime interests.

“Monitoring the transit of naval vessels through our area of responsibility remains a fundamental task; one that ensures we maintain situational awareness and the ability to respond swiftly when required.

“I am proud of my ship’s company, whose professionalism, cohesion and constant readiness continue to reflect the high standards expected of Royal Navy personnel.”

The spokesman said that as the Russian submarine left UK waters, monitoring responsibilities were passed on to Nato allies.

He added: “It was the sixth such tasking for HMS Mersey in the last three months and comes just a week after the patrol ship and fellow Portsmouth ships HMS Duncan and HMS Trent were all activated to watch Russian frigate RFN Admiral Grigorovich and corvette RFN Boikiy in UK waters.”