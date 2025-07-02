Nick Kyrgios still a regular at pub where he drank the night before Nadal clash

Nick Kyrgios remains a regular at the Wimbledon pub where he was famously spotted drinking the night before his explosive 2019 Centre Court clash with Rafael Nadal.

The Australian made headlines six years ago after being seen at the Dog & Fox in Wimbledon Village on the eve of his second-round showdown, which he lost in four volatile sets.

Despite the controversy at the time, staff say the 30-year-old keeps returning to the pub – most recently on Friday – and has never caused trouble.

Nick Kyrgios on the floor during his gruelling match in 2019 (PA)

Pub manager Alfie Stockwell, 28, said: “He comes here quite often, especially during Wimbledon.

“He really likes it here. He’s been nothing but nice. We let them do their own thing.

“He’s friendly enough: I suppose it depends what mood he’s in, which is fair enough.”

Kyrgios, unseeded at the time, had beaten fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in five sets to set up the blockbuster match with Nadal, which became laced with tension after a war of words between the pair.