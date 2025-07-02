Microsoft cuts another 9,000 roles in latest jobs cull

Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs worldwide in the latest round of staff cuts as the US technology giant looks to slash costs.

It is understood the job losses will impact less than 4% of its total workforce.

A company spokesman said: “We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

It marks the biggest jobs cull since early 2023 when the company cut 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its workforce at the time – amid a move in the wider tech sector to scale back expansion seen during the pandemic.

The latest cuts are thought to impact different teams and country operations as part of efforts to cut layers of management.

The company’s gaming business is among areas where Microsoft will “end or decrease work”, according to an internal memo.

“To position gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness,” Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s chief executive of gaming, said.

The cuts come after Microsoft axed around 6,000 roles in May and some 1,000 in January.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% were in the US.