Labour MP reintroduces bid for Hillsborough Law after campaign stalls

A Labour MP who was at the Hillsborough disaster has renewed the efforts of campaigners to introduce a “Hillsborough Law” which would aim to prevent cover-ups after major disasters, as he accused the Prime Minister of inaction.

Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) was at the disaster aged 16 in 1989, which led to the deaths of 97 football fans during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the football ground in Sheffield.

The MP introduced a Public Authority (Accountability) Bill centred around a duty of candour which would force public bodies to co-operate with official inquiries and tell the truth after major disasters – or face criminal sanctions.

The Government had introduced a similar Bill which was criticised by campaigners and legal experts for not having a legally binding duty of candour. It was pulled over concerns related to who the duty of candour would apply to.

Campaigners fear another Bill could be reintroduced that would still be insufficient as it would not be shared with families beforehand.

Mr Byrne said: “Little did I, or anybody there that day, know that we were walking into a national disaster that would leave 97 men, women and children dead, hundreds more injured and countless families devastated for generations.

“What unfolded that day was not a tragic accident. It was a disaster caused by police failures, and compounded by one of the most shameful state cover-ups this country has ever seen.”

Sir Keir Starmer was accused by Mr Byrne of breaking a pledge he had made twice on the issue. Labour had said the Bill would be passed before the latest anniversary of the tragedy in April, but that was missed.

Ian Byrne (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Byrne said: “In 2022, Keir Starmer stood before the people of Liverpool at the Labour Party conference and pledged, and I quote, ‘One of my first acts as prime minister will be to put the Hillsborough Law on the statue book’.

“He said the same again as Prime Minister in September 2024, not a Hillsborough law, the Hillsborough Law. That pledge filled our hearts with hope, it promised an end to the culture of denial and delay and decades of deceit. And make no mistake, this today is the Hillsborough Law.”

Sir Keir was asked about the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions, before Mr Byrne spoke in Parliament. Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Government of planning to table a “watered-down” Bill.

The Prime Minister said he had been speaking to families personally about what would come forward.

“This is a really serious issue, it is important that we get it right,” he said. “I am fully committed to introducing a Hillsborough Law, including a legal duty of candour for public servants and criminal sanctions for those that refuse to comply.

Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“We will bring this forward, I just want to take the time to get it right and then put it before the House.”

Mr Byrne’s father was in the public gallery to see his son’s Bill presented, alongside fellow campaigners for a Hillsborough law.

He was seriously injured in the disaster and had to crowdfund in pubs near Anfield to raise money for the campaign.

His son, who has been an MP in Liverpool since 2019, said: “The law cannot bring back the 97, it cannot erase the decades of pain, nor undo the trauma inflicted by callous lies and institutional neglect.

“But it can stop this from ever happening again, it can give truth, a fight for justice, and restore some of the faith lost, not just in the system but in the very idea of justice.

“So today can I say loud and clear to the Prime Minister, don’t let this moment slip away. Don’t let your promise made in Liverpool be broken in Westminster.

“Let us honour the 97 and so many others, not just with remembrance, but with change.”