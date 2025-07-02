King and Queen brave summer downpour to honour Kirkcaldy’s war dead

The King and Queen faced torrential downpours as they marked the centenary of a war memorial commemorating a Scottish town’s war dead.

Charles and Camilla sheltered under umbrellas as they left a wreath at the memorial in Kirkcaldy, Fife, as hundreds of spectators watched the poignant service.

The King laid a wreath at Kirkcaldy War Memorial to mark its centenary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown later joined the King at a solo event, while wife Sarah Brown met the Queen when she visited a cancer centre run by Maggie’s – an organisation both women officially support.

Charles’s first task was to unveil a cairn commissioned to mark the 100th anniversary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens and designed as a time capsule for future generations.

The King met Gordon Brown during a visit to Kirkcaldy Art Gallery (Aaron Chown/PA)

He chatted to pupils from local Viewforth High School who had helped fill the capsule with school mementos and memory sticks filled with photos, and quipped about the rain: “I keep telling myself it’s a blessing.”

Camilla said: “It’s a bit damp,” adding: “We’ve been used to the heatwave.”

Camilla shook hands with a young well-wisher (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal couple, who are spending their official week in Scotland known as Holyrood Week, arrived in Fife as the heavy showers began and met dozens of well-wishers waiting behind barriers.

Holding umbrellas, they shook hands with the public but at one point a lone protester stood a few feet from the King and shouted his apparent opposition to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, alleging “weapons that we sell contribute to genocide”.