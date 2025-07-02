Shropshire Star
Close

King and Queen brave summer downpour to honour Kirkcaldy’s war dead

Charles and Camilla met well-wishers while sheltering under umbrellas.

By contributor Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
Published
Supporting image for story: King and Queen brave summer downpour to honour Kirkcaldy’s war dead
Charles and Camilla unveiled a commemorative cairn to mark the centenary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King and Queen faced torrential downpours as they marked the centenary of a war memorial commemorating a Scottish town’s war dead.

Charles and Camilla sheltered under umbrellas as they left a wreath at the memorial in Kirkcaldy, Fife, as hundreds of spectators watched the poignant service.

The King uses an umbrella to shelter from the rain as he walks towards a war memorial carrying a large wreath
The King laid a wreath at Kirkcaldy War Memorial to mark its centenary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown later joined the King at a solo event, while wife Sarah Brown met the Queen when she visited a cancer centre run by Maggie’s – an organisation both women officially support.

Charles’s first task was to unveil a cairn commissioned to mark the 100th anniversary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens and designed as a time capsule for future generations.

The King shakes hands with Gordon Brown as other dignitaries look on
The King met Gordon Brown during a visit to Kirkcaldy Art Gallery (Aaron Chown/PA)

He chatted to pupils from local Viewforth High School who had helped fill the capsule with school mementos and memory sticks filled with photos, and quipped about the rain: “I keep telling myself it’s a blessing.”

Camilla said: “It’s a bit damp,” adding: “We’ve been used to the heatwave.”

Camilla shakes hands with a young girl who is wearing a tiara
Camilla shook hands with a young well-wisher (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal couple, who are spending their official week in Scotland known as Holyrood Week, arrived in Fife as the heavy showers began and met dozens of well-wishers waiting behind barriers.

Holding umbrellas, they shook hands with the public but at one point a lone protester stood a few feet from the King and shouted his apparent opposition to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, alleging “weapons that we sell contribute to genocide”.

Similar stories

Most popular