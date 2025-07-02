Four charged by counter terrorism police after planes damaged at RAF base

Four people have been charged by counter terrorism police following an incident at RAF Brize Norton in which two Voyager aircraft were damaged.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, both of no fixed abode, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 35, and Lewie Chiaramello, 22, both of London are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They have all been remanded in custody.

It comes after the action, which was claimed by the group Palestine Action, caused £7 million worth of damage to the aircraft on June 20.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said the four had been charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

CTPSE said a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until September 19.

A 23-year-old man was released without charge.

MPs on Wednesday backed the Government’s move to ban the direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Legislation passed in the Commons as MPs voted 385 to 26, majority 359 in favour of proscribing the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The motion is expected to be debated and voted on by the House of Lords on Thursday before it becomes law.