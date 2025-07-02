Dunn family raise concerns Foreign Office will try to ‘hide’ final review report

The family of Harry Dunn have expressed concerns the Foreign Office will attempt to “hide” the final report from a parliamentary review into the case following an eleventh hour invite to meet the Foreign Secretary.

Harry’s mother, Charlotte Charles, as well as other family members, are due to meet David Lammy on Wednesday following an invitation for him to “hear the family’s views and concerns”.

The review is not set to scrutinise the role or actions of the US government, but will examine the support the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) offered the Dunn family after the teenager was killed by a former US state department employee in a road crash in 2019.

The Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger told FCDO officials they were concerned there was “no explicit provision for the publication of the final report” in the review’s proposed terms of reference.

His words prompted an invitation to meet with Mr Lammy on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the review’s official announcement, which is expected on Thursday.

Mrs Charles said she was “apprehensive” ahead of the meeting, adding: “I won’t accept anything less than a full, open and transparent process.”

Mr Seiger told the PA news agency the family will “have no part in any process that lacks transparency”.

Anne Sacoolas, the American driver who killed Harry, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the incident outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire before a senior Foreign Office official said they should “feel able” to put her on the next flight home.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Seiger told PA: “We are grateful to the Foreign Secretary for making time to meet us today.

“That said, it is not lost on us that the only reason we appear to have been called in is because we asked for only one basic and reasonable assurance – that Anne Owers’ report will be published.

“That request appears to have put the cat amongst the pigeons ahead of the government formally announcing the inquiry tomorrow.

“The fact that it has prompted such an urgent response gives us real concern that publication of the report may not have been the Government’s intention.”

Mr Seiger continued: “Although we will not get ahead of ourselves, if that proves to be the case, I can say categorically on behalf of the family that we will have no part in any process that lacks transparency.

“It would defeat the entire purpose of the inquiry and would represent a betrayal of everything Harry stood for and the brave fight the family put up on his behalf.

“We have always been grateful for David Lammy’s support over the years.

“It must follow that Anne Owers’ report, the first and only detailed look into those failures must be published. Without that, we cannot move forward.

“We owe it to Harry, to our public institutions, and to every future family who might find themselves in a similar nightmare.”

Mrs Charles said any attempt by the Government to “hide” the final report “fills me with dread”.

She told PA: “I feel incredibly apprehensive going into this meeting.

“After everything we’ve been through, the idea that the Government might try to hide Anne Owers’ report fills me with dread.

“We have never wanted anything more than the full truth and for lessons to be learned, not just for Harry, but to stop any other family from suffering like we have.

“I won’t accept anything less than a full, open and transparent process.”

In a statement, the FCDO said: “The Foreign Secretary has always made clear his commitment to support Harry Dunn’s family and learn lessons from this tragedy.

“It is right we brief the family first on any developments and will announce further details in due course.”