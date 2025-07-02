Channel crossings by migrants pass 20,000 in record time

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in a single year has passed 20,000 in record time.

Some 440 people made the journey in eight boats on Tuesday, bringing the total for 2025 so far to 20,422, Home Office figures confirmed.

This is up 50% on this point last year (13,574) and 79% higher than at this stage in 2023 (11,433), according to PA news agency analysis.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 20,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year the figure was passed on August 28, and in 2023 it was August 29.

The first year in which at least 20,000 arrivals were recorded was 2022, when the milestone was passed on August 14, and the total went on to hit a record 45,774 by the end of December.

The figures come as ministers continue to grapple with Channel crossings.

The Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill is continuing through Parliament, and will hand counterterror-style powers to police and introduce new criminal offences to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

It has been reported that the UK and France are agreeing a one in, one out migrant returns deal, under which migrants who arrive in the UK by small boats are returned to France, in exchange for the UK accepting those with legitimate claims to join family already in the country.

French officials have also agreed to changes that would allow police patrolling the coast to take action in the sea when migrants climb into boats from the water, which is yet to come into effect.