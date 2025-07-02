Alleged people smuggling gang member ‘made millions while on Universal Credit’

Seven members of a suspected people smuggling gang have been arrested after allegedly making millions of pounds from facilitating the illegal entry of hundreds of foreign nationals into the UK.

The group is believed to have used forged passports and visas of people with legitimate status in the UK to aid the arrival and subsequent employment in black market businesses of more than 500 Gambian citizens.

Based between West Yorkshire and Greater London, the alleged scheme is said to have developed into a wide-scale, dangerous criminal network earning millions.

The main suspect is believed to have a turnover of more than £1.3 million in his bank account, despite claiming to only earn £35,000 a year working for a furniture manufacturing company.

Another suspect is thought to have made an alleged turnover of more than £1 million across two bank accounts, whilst simultaneously receiving Universal Credit.

Immigration enforcement officers carried out raids in Greater London and Batley, West Yorkshire and arrested seven suspects between the ages of 30 and 50 years old on Tuesday.

Of the seven arrested, four men and two women have been charged in connection with the investigation and have been remanded in custody.

Footage released by the Home Office showed one of the suspects being led away from a property by police.

The gang is said to have targeted Gambian nationals, including booking their flights, providing housing for the migrants on arrival, and setting them up with illegal work.

Operating across the country, they allegedly charged around £5,000 per person for the full service.

The five men and three women are believed to have sent fake documents to beneficiaries to evade detection from police.

At the various addresses visited, officers seized several counterfeit identity documents, which are thought to have been used in this alleged criminal scheme.

Members of the gang are also suspected of reusing fraudulent documents for different imposters hoping to make it to the UK illegally.

An ongoing investigation revealed a substantial quantity of images of passports found on the main suspect’s mobile phone.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum Dame Angela Eagle said: “This operation is a clear display that we will not stand by and let evil criminal gangs abuse our immigration system.

“This suspected gang promised their beneficiaries a better life here in the UK. Instead, they face heinous levels of exploitation, which is exactly why we are working with law enforcement to ensure survivors of modern slavery are supported and the criminal gangs face justice.”

Ben Ryan, chief operating officer at Medaille Trust – a charity that supports the victims of modern slavery and worked on the investigation – said: “Medaille Trust is delighted to have collaborated on this operation and to have played a part in ensuring that victims were identified and supported to begin their recovery as survivors.

“We believe that collaborative efforts like this between the Home Office and civil society provide a model for confronting the evils of modern slavery; with a focus on both pursuing abusers and recognising and supporting survivors.”