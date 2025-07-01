Woman arrested in Sarah Montgomery murder investigation released unconditionally

A 42-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Co Down has been released.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend remains in police custody.

Pregnant mother-of-two Ms Montgomery died at her home in Donaghadee on Saturday.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of Sarah Montgomery (PSNI/PA)

Police had said the two people arrested were known to the victim and no-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

On Tuesday detectives confirmed a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released unconditionally.

The murder of Ms Montgomery has led to fresh concerns from politicians about the level of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

Police forensic officers at the scene on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Floral tributes have been left outside Ms Montgomery’s home in the Elmfield Walk area.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said on Monday: “This is an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved mum.

“Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice.

“If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”