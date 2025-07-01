Wimbledon residents ‘not even allowed plumbers’ during tournament

An elderly man living next to Centre Court says Wimbledon has cut him off from visitors, with barriers, security staff and red tape making simple tasks like calling a plumber near-impossible.

Mikael Grut, 92, a former civil servant who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and kyphosis, lives in Burghley House, a residential block overlooking the All England Club.

During the Championships, access to his building is restricted by two vehicle checkpoints, one operated by Merton Council and the other by tournament organisers.

“There are times when we need someone at the drop of a hat, it complicates life,” he said.

“They even told us if we need a plumber, to get it done before the tennis.”

Mr Grut said all guests must be registered in advance, with residents emailing the estate office so letters can be physically posted on their behalf.

“I can’t get to the post office, so I have to email them and ask them to send it for me,” he said.

His carer, Conchita del Campo, 71, said: “It’s like Brazil, you’ve got gated communities.

“I had to call ahead, and Mikael had to submit my car details so I could get through the barriers.”

“It’s like being in lockdown again,” Mr Grut added.

“There are two checkpoints, and someone is always there.”

Mikael Grut, 92, likened the situation to another lockdown (Joseph Hadden/PA)

Despite the building being used for Wimbledon filming from its top floor, residents are not offered tickets to the tournament.

“We should charge them,” Ms del Campo joked.

Mr Grut, who has three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, said: “There’s some pride in living somewhere famous, people say, ‘Oh, you come from Wimbledon’.

“But it’s not easy during the tennis.”

A Wimbledon spokesperson said Burghley House residents had received “vehicle passes and a letter explaining how access to vital services can be maintained” during the tournament.

They added there is an allocation of extra passes for additional services.

Merton Council has been contacted for comment.