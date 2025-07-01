Wimbledon fans prepare for 34C heat with wine, umbrellas and strawberries

Tennis fans braved the heat to queue overnight for the second day of Wimbledon – equipped with wine, umbrellas and strawberries.

Many were taking extra precautions after a woman fainted in the heat during Carlos Alcaraz’s match on Centre Court on Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 34C in London on Tuesday.

Father and daughter Raju and Robyn Misra, from Stockport, were among those who camped out from Monday evening at the south-west London venue.

“We got here at 6.30pm – we only got about an hour’s sleep,” Ms Misra, 35, said.

Her father, 61, added: “We had a bottle of wine – that’s all we needed.”

Spectators Raju and Robyn Misra in the queue on day two (Joe Hadden/PA)

The pair said they were hoping to see former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in action at his 20th championships.

Anjon Saidy-Khan, 32, said: “We saw the news – it looks set to be even hotter today so we needed to be prepared.

“If you saw a picture you’d think it was pouring it down – every other person has a brolly, it seems.”

A groundsperson waters the flowers on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wimbledon’s rules for those who queue for on-the-day tickets and ground passes allow one bottle of wine or two cans of beer per person, and many fans had come prepared for the long wait in the sun.

Dozens of umbrellas lined the route of the queue as early morning temperatures began to climb.

Further down the line, friends Francesca Gentile and Elana Marinelli, both 43, and Serhad Bolukcu, 40, tucked into Marks & Spencer strawberries as they waited in the hope of seeing Italian world number one Jannik Sinner play.

Spectators, from left, Elana Marinelli, Francesca Gentile and Serhad Bolukcu (Joe Hadden/PA)

“There was some really special snoring going on. We had to move away from some people because they were so loud,” Mr Bolukcu said of the conditions in the queue overnight.

“But it was better than at home – it’s been hotter there.”

Play was paused on Monday when a woman collapsed during Alcaraz’s match against Fabio Fognini on Centre Court.

Water stations have been installed across the grounds, while players are being handed ice packs and cold towels to help them cope with conditions on court.