Wimbledon close to its hottest day ever as temperatures soar past 34C

Wimbledon was close to its hottest day on record on Tuesday as sweltering temperatures gripped the All England Club, forcing fans to huddle under umbrellas and sending queues scrambling for shade.

The temperature reached 34.2C by mid-afternoon, edging closer to the tournament’s record high of 35.7C set in 2015.

It followed a scorching Monday that provisionally broke the record for the hottest opening day, with 29.7C logged at Kew Gardens.

Spectators in the famous Wimbledon queue came prepared – many bringing umbrellas, fans, and wine to cope with the conditions.

Spectators in the queue on day two (Mike Egerton/PA)

Some were spotted napping in the early-morning heat, while others used towels and hats to shield themselves from the sun.

Even straw hats sold out at the Wimbledon shop by early afternoon as fans scrambled for shade in the scorching heat

Anjon Saidy-Khan, 32, told the PA news agency: “We saw the news – it looks set to be even hotter today so we needed to be prepared.

“If you saw a picture, you’d think it was pouring it down – every other person has a brolly.”

Centre Court hosted world number two Coco Gauff and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who both began their campaigns in sweltering sunshine.

Among the guests braving the heat in the Royal Box were Cate Blanchett, Rebel Wilson and Russell Crowe – the latter remaining suited and booted despite the weather.

Russell Crowe with Britney Theriot in the Royal Box (PA)

Sarah Lancashire wore a white summer dress with a blazer over her shoulders, while Molly-Mae Hague arrived in a camel-coloured shirt dress.

On the court, Dan Evans booked his place in the second round with a straight-sets win over fellow Briton Jay Clarke, setting up a potential showdown with Djokovic.

But there were early exits for Heather Watson, Francesca Jones, Jodie Burrage, George Loffhagen and Johannus Monday, who was backed by around a dozen friends from his hometown of Cottingham, Yorkshire.

One told PA after the match: “We’re so proud of him – he’s come here, and done amazingly and done Cottingham proud.”

Tuesday’s action followed dramatic scenes on Monday when play was paused after a woman fainted in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz’s match.

The defending champion rushed to help, handing her a bottle of water as medics arrived.