Scientists developing AI tool to assess car repairs to aid insurance industry

Scientists are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool which can accurately diagnose damage to cars following an accident and organise the necessary repairs.

The University of Portsmouth’s School of Computing is working with accident repair group ABL 1 Touch and Innovate UK to create the system which would be provided to UK’s top insurance companies and vehicle fleet providers.

According to the Association of British Insurers, 2.4 million insurance claims were dealt with by motor insurers in 2024, leading to a record £11.7 billion paid out in claims – 17% higher than in 2023.

Professor Mohammed Bader of the University of Portsmouth’s Ai and Data Science Centre, said the system would provide a “technical benchmark” for the industry.

He said: “This project will combine machine learning and computer vision to develop AI powered systems that bring together engineers’ practical expertise with cutting-edge technology.”

Graham Roberts, chief commercial officer at ABL 1 Touch, said the tool would provide a standard for assessing damage across the industry, giving the company a competitive advantage.

He said: “We work in a fast-paced industry that is driven by substantially varying vehicle damage types from many sources.

“Therefore, it is paramount that we find new and innovative ways to identify, prioritise and schedule work into our sites.

“The need to generate scalable solutions that remove single-person dependencies and work on mass data learning protocols is something we embrace as a forward-thinking business.”