People warned to watch out for scam emails following cyber attack on M&S

Scammers could use the cyber attack on Marks & Spencer to send scam emails trying to trick people out of their cash, Which? is warning.

In April, the high street giant was forced to halt online orders after it was targeted by hackers, and, as it continues to recover, the store hopes its online operations will be running “fully” within four weeks.

Which? said criminals often use current events to make scams seem more plausible.

It suggested that if someone receives an email from a brand they have an account with and they are not sure it is genuine, they should log into their account using a website they have used before that they know can be trusted.

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert at Which?, said: “It’s only a matter of time before scammers start using the M&S cyber attacks as a way to part people from their hard-earned cash.

“M&S has sent gift cards to some customers but scammers are also sending fraudulent emails offering afternoon tea hampers if you complete a survey.

“If you receive an email out of the blue from M&S, check the email address it’s sent from to see if it ends in ‘marksandspencer.com’ before clicking on any links and if you are still in doubt, contact M&S directly to verify if it’s legitimate.

“If you think the email is a scam, don’t click on anything and forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk before deleting it. If you’ve given any card details, contact your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card.”