Palestine Action blocks Israeli defence firm UK site ahead of proscription vote

Palestine Action has claimed to have blockaded the entrance an Israeli defence company’s UK headquarters ahead of proposed legislation that will ban the campaign group under anti-terror law.

A spokesperson said activists are “successfully disrupting” business-as-usual at Elbit Systems in Bristol on Tuesday, blocking the only entrance and covering it in red paint “to symbolise Palestinian bloodshed”.

The group also occupied the rooftop of UK subcontractor Guardtech Group in Suffolk, the spokesperson added.

The action comes as a draft order was laid before Parliament on Monday to amend the Terrorism Act 2000 to include Palestine Action as a proscribed organisation.

If approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison to be a member of the direct action group or to support it.

MPs and peers are expected to debate the legislation on Wednesday and Thursday and, if approved, the ban could come into force by Friday.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said: “While the Government is rushing through Parliament absurd legislation to proscribe Palestine Action, the real terrorism is being committed in Gaza.

“Palestine Action affirms that direct action is necessary in the face of Israel’s ongoing crimes against humanity of genocide, apartheid, and occupation, and to end British facilitation of those crimes.”

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the Bristol site of Elbit Systems at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

“Officers are responding to a protest involving two people at a premises at the Aztec West Business Park, in Almondsbury,” the spokeswoman said.

“We’re committed to facilitating people’s right to peaceful protest, but will not tolerate any criminal behaviour.”

Palestine Action is seeking a legal challenge against the Government’s bid to proscribe it, with a hearing expected on Friday to decide whether the ban can be temporarily blocked, pending further proceedings to decide whether a legal challenge can be brought.

Commenting on the proscription on Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The right to protest and the right to free speech are the cornerstone of our democracy and there are countless campaign groups that freely exercise those rights.

“Violence and serious criminal damage has no place in legitimate protests.”

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.