Man, 92, will die in prison for rape and murder of woman in 1967

A 92-year-old man will die in prison after being jailed for life for the rape and murder of an elderly widow in 1967.

Ryland Headley was told he had committed a “pitiless and cruel act by a depraved man” as he was sentenced for murdering 75-year-old Louisa Dunne.

The former railway worker was found guilty of both charges by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Monday afternoon, in what is thought to be the UK’s longest-running cold case to be solved.

Louisa Dunne (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He was 34 when he forced open a window at the home of Mrs Dunne in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

Trial judge Mr Justice Sweeting imposed a life sentence and told Headley he was fixing a minimum term of 20 years’ imprisonment.

“You broke into her home, you sexually assaulted her and in doing so, you caused her death”, he said.

“You may not have intended to kill, but you planned to rape her, and you brutally attacked her.

“When you did so, you met her screams and struggles in a force sufficient to kill.

“The nature of these offenses demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and dignity.

“Mrs Dunne was vulnerable. She was a small, elderly woman living alone. You exploited that vulnerability.

“You treated her as a means to an end. The violation of her home, her body, and ultimately, her life, was a pitiless and cruel act by a depraved man.”

The judge added: “The minimum term I impose is 20 years.

“You would be entitled to credit for the time spent on remand, which can be calculated separately.

“It is normally necessary to explain the effect of such a minimum term in detail.

“Given your age and for all practical purposes, I can do so in very short terms. You’ll never be released and you will die in prison.”