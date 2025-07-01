Former Irish swimming coach George Gibney arrested in US

Former Irish swimming coach George Gibney has been arrested in the US on foot of an Irish extradition warrant.

Mr Gibney, who had sex offence charges against him dismissed in the 1990s, has lived in the US for years.

In 2020, the podcast Where Is George Gibney, produced by Second Captains and the BBC, highlighted allegations of abuse against Mr Gibney and prompted new complainants to come forward.

“An Garda Siochana is aware of the arrest of a male aged in his 70s in the United States on foot of an Irish international arrest warrant,” gardai said in a statement.

“As this is currently a matter for the US authorities, An Garda Siochana will not be commenting further at this time.”

The US Marshals Service has been contacted for comment.