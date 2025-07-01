Family pay tribute to ‘shining star’ girl, seven, killed in park tree collapse

A family has paid tribute to a seven-year-old girl who died after a tree collapsed in an Essex park, describing her as a “shining star”.

Leonna Ruka, from Dagenham, was killed and four other children were injured after the tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

The girl had been visiting family in the area on the day of the incident and was enjoying the warm summer weather in the park, Essex Police said.

Leonna Ruka has been described as ‘a shining star’ (Essex Police/PA)

Despite members of the public rushing to try and lift the tree and the efforts of emergency services shortly afterwards, Leonna died from the falling object.

A six-year-old girl also remains in hospital in a critical condition, the force said.

In a statement shared by police on Tuesday, Leonna’s family said she was a “beautiful, bright, and loving little girl, taken from us far too soon”.

They said: “Leonna was more than just a child – she was a light in our lives and in the lives of everyone who had the joy of meeting her.

“She was an intelligent and curious soul, full of energy and creativity.

“A little girl who was always exploring, always asking questions, always dreaming.

“She had a heart full of love and a mind full of endless ideas.

“She was funny, kind, and full of life – a shining star who brought happiness wherever she went and she met.

“From the moment she walked into a room, she would light it up.

“She had this rare gift of making everyone feel special and loved. There was something truly unique and unforgettable about her.”

The family said Leonna was “too perfect for a world that can be so cruel and unfair” and that she had “so many dreams” that would now remain unfinished.

They also thanked the community in Southend and beyond “for every candle lit, every flower placed [and] every tear shared in her memory” since the incident.

The statement continued: “We need space to grieve, to remember our precious Leonna, and to begin the slow and painful process of healing.

“Leonna will live forever in our hearts – in every laugh, every sunbeam, every act of kindness we see in the world. We were so lucky to have had her, even if only for a short time.

“Thank you for holding her in your hearts.”

Essex Police assistant chief constable Lucy Morris said: “All of our hearts break for Leonna and her family.

“To lose a child in any circumstance is unthinkable, to lose a child in this terrible way defies all belief.”

Ms Morris said a full and independent police investigation into the incident was under way but would “take time”.

She added: “We will update on the outcome of these inquiries as soon as we possibly can. Until then, I’d ask that the public remember how harmful potentially unsubstantiated commentary can be.

“There will be a time and a place for the facts around what led to this incident to be explored in a public forum.

“Our investigation is still at a relatively early stage and, as desperately as people want answers, I’d please urge patience.”