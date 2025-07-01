Committee asks BBC boss for view on ‘what went wrong’ with Glastonbury coverage

A Government committee has written to BBC director-general Tim Davie asking him for a “personal assessment of what went wrong” with the broadcaster’s Glastonbury coverage.

The BBC has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, which is now the subject of a criminal police investigation, at the festival on iPlayer.

The BBC has faced criticism for continuing to livestream Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set(Ben Birchall/PA)

They led chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their set on the West Holts Stage on Saturday, with the broadcaster providing on-screen warnings about discriminatory language on its platform.

It later apologised on Monday and said the chants held “antisemitic sentiments” that were “unacceptable”.

Irish rap trio Kneecap, who are also facing an Avon and Somerset Police investigation, appeared on the same stage directly after Bob Vylan and led the Glastonbury audience in “Free Palestine” chants.

It has since been revealed that Tim Davie was at Glastonbury when the pro-Palestine chants were broadcast.

In a letter sent to Mr Davie by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage asked the BBC boss 12 questions after saying its coverage had caused “widespread concern”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy previously said that “several” editorial failures “becomes a problem of leadership” during a statement on the BBC’s coverage to the Commons.

It has since been revealed that Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, was at Glastonbury when Bob Vylan performed (Peter Byrne/PA)

Among the questions, Dame Caroline said: “Before the festival started, did the BBC consider streaming all or part of its Glastonbury coverage with a short time delay, to allow room to respond to events if necessary?”

The Conservative MP went on to ask how many BBC staff and contractors were working at Glastonbury or on its coverage, if staff with the authority to cut Bob Vylan’s live stream were present during their performance and whether ending the live stream was discussed mid-performance.

Dame Caroline then asked: “At what level were the decisions made to not stream Kneecap live and to stream Bob Vylan live, but with a warning on screen?”

The letter asked if the BBC had a contingency plan for the event and who was responsible for forming and actioning the plan, before asking if the broadcaster would review its Editorial Guidelines and guidance for live output “to ensure they are fit for live streaming”.

The Tory MP added: “In summary, what is your personal assessment of what went wrong and what (are the) key lessons that the BBC will take away from the experience of live streaming Glastonbury 2025?”

Dame Caroline said she hoped for Mr Davie’s response to the questions within two weeks.

Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury is also set to be investigated (Yui Mok/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched a probe into both the Bob Vylan and Kneecap performances after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

A force spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

In response to criticism of their performance on Tuesday, Bob Vylan said in a statement posted on Instagram that they were being “targeted for speaking up” and that “a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace.”

The statement said: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people.

“We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid.

“A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”