Author Liam McIlvanney longlisted for book prize named after his father

Author Liam McIlvanney is among those in the running for a crime writing prize named after his father, along with Sir Ian Rankin, Denise Mina and others.

Lin Anderson and Alan Parks are also on the 13-strong longlist for the 2025 McIlvanney Prize which was unveiled by the Bloody Scotland festival on Tuesday.

The writing duo Ambrose Parry, consisting of Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, also makes the longlist.

The accolade recognises excellence in Scottish crime writing and is named in memory of William McIlvanney, often described as the godfather of tartan noir.

Writing duo Ambrose Parry, comprised of Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, are on the longlist (Bob McDevitt Photography/PA)

The list features five authors who organisers say got their first big break when they were shortlisted for the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize.

Callum McSorley was shortlisted for the debut prize in 2023 when he went on to win the main McIlvanney prize, while Tariq Ashkanani and Allan Gaw have both won the debut prize – in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Heather Critchlow and Daniel Aubrey have both previously been shortlisted for the debut prize.

Festival director Bob McDevitt said: “Supporting new writers is at the heart of Bloody Scotland and it is great to see so many authors graduating from the debut shortlist to the main prize and slugging it out with more established names.

“I’m glad I don’t have to pick a winner from this excellent crop of crime novels.”

The winner of the prize will be announced on the opening night of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival in Stirling on September 12.

The longlist was chosen by a panel of booksellers, librarians, broadcasters and bloggers.

DV Bishop, who originally won Pitch Perfect at Bloody Scotland in 2018, is one of only two authors who appears on the longlist for the second year in a row.

Douglas Skelton, who has now been longlisted for the prize six times, also appeared on the longlist last year.

– Works and authors named on the longlist

Whispers of the Dead by Lin Anderson

The Midnight King by Tariq Ashkanani

The Dying Light by Daniel Aubrey

Carnival of Lies by DV Bishop

Unsound by Heather Critchlow

The Moon’s More Feeble Fire by Allan Gaw

The Good Father by Liam McIlvanney

Paperboy by Callum McSorley

The Good Liar by Denise Mina

Gunner by Alan Parks

Death of Shame by Ambrose Parry

Midnight and Blue by Sir Ian Rankin

A Thief’s Blood by Douglas Skelton