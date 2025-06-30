Rap duo Bob Vylan banned from US ahead of planned autumn shows

Rap duo Bob Vylan have been banned from the US ahead of a tour later this year because of “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, the US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said.

Mr Landau announced the decision to revoke the pair’s US visas after one half of the duo, rapper Bobby Vylan chanted “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at the festival.

The BBC has since expressed its regret at not pulling the live stream of the act’s performance during Glastonbury on Saturday, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

Bob Vylan played at Coachella in Calfornia earlier this year but will be unable to return to the US when they were set to perform in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the autumn.

Birds pick through a field covered in litter at the end of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The duo, formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram after the Glastonbury set, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

They are due to perform at Radar Festival in Manchester on Saturday and Boardmasters, a surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.