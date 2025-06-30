New images of Mike Lynch’s yacht released after salvage mission concludes

New images have been released of Mike Lynch’s superyacht after the wreckage of the vessel was recovered for the salvage mission.

Seven people died when the Bayesian sank off Sicily on August 19 including billionaire Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18.

The recovery mission concluded after the 56-metre (184ft) hull and 72-metre (236ft) mast, as well as deck furniture and other loose items, had been delivered to Italian authorities in Termini Imerese in Palermo, Sicily.

The Bayesian (TMC Marine/PA)

One photograph shows boats towing the large white mast through the water as it was lifted near the surface by balloons.

Other images feature crews working on the mast and hull on the quayside, with both appearing to be covered in a brown substance.

Marcus Cave, a director of British firm TMC Marine, which is overseeing the salvage efforts, said: “The delivery of the hull, mast and other potential materials from Bayesian brought this project to its conclusion.

Hannah and Mike Lynch (Family handout/PA)

“We thank the salvage and other teams that were involved in this challenging project, together with the Italian authorities for their professional assistance throughout.”

The hull was recovered on June 21 and transported around 19 kilometres (12 miles) to Termini Imerese the next day by one of the most powerful floating sea cranes in Europe.

On June 23 it was lifted into heavy steel supports on the quayside, which had tarpaulin underneath to prevent pollution.

The cradle was custom-designed to fit the shape of the hull and built in the Netherlands.The mast had been detached from the hull for the recovery and was on the seabed.

The mast of the tech tycoon’s superyacht (TMC Marine/PA)

It was salvaged using inflatable lifting balloons and delivered to port on June 25, along with loose items that may have moved away from the vessel during past 10 months.

Remote-controlled submersible equipment was used to locate the debris in the vicinity of the Bayesian site.

The vessel was originally expected to be raised last month but salvage efforts were delayed after a diver died during underwater work on May 9, prompting greater use of remote-controlled equipment.

The materials have been delivered to the Italian authorities and salvage personnel and equipment have subsequently left Sicily.

Mr Lynch’s superyacht is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily (Peter Byrne/PA)

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.