Murdered MP’s daughter says decision not to prosecute Kneecap ‘disappointing’

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess has said the decision not to charge rap group Kneecap for allegedly telling fans to “kill your local MP” is “deeply disappointing”.

Katie Amess told the PA news agency that the “consequence of such rhetoric are all to real”, adding: “We cannot stand by while threats against public servants are normalised.”

Videos posted online appeared to show the Belfast-based trio shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”, with one clip in November 2023 appearing to show one member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, said the decision to take no further action against Kneecap was ‘deeply disappointing’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken in relation to the comments because any alleged minor offences committed by the group were “beyond the statutory time limit for prosecution”.

The force said more serious offences were considered, but no further action was taken based on the available evidence.

Reacting to the decision not to prosecute, Ms Amess told PA: “It is deeply disappointing that no charges will be brought against Kneecap following their disgraceful comments about killing MPs.

“It was deeply upsetting for my family when we were made aware of what they said.

“There must be no place in our society for hate speech or calls for violence.

“Anyone who incites or encourages harm against others should be held fully to account and face the full force of the law.

“We cannot stand by while threats against public servants are normalised or brushed aside.

“The consequences of such rhetoric are all too real and devastating as my family sadly know only too well.”

Kneecap previously apologised to the families of murdered MPs, but claimed footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

In a statement, the Met said: “We understand the impact this decision may have on MPs and their staff.

“The safety and security of MPs is something that is taken extremely seriously across the whole of policing.

“MPs who may be concerned about their safety can contact their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support.”

In a separate probe, police are investigating whether one of the trio suggested fans “start a riot” outside his bandmate’s upcoming court appearance.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 20 after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.