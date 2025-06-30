More than 140 people killed or injured in tailgating-related incidents each year

More than 140 people are killed or seriously injured in tailgating-related incidents on England’s motorways and major A-roads each year, research has revealed.

Tailgating – when a driver does not leave proper space to safely stop if the vehicle in front of them were to suddenly brake – is a factor in at least one in eight collisions on the strategic road network, according to National Highways.

The agency has launched a new campaign aimed at tackling the dangerous behaviour, highlighting that while 43% of drivers admit to tailgating, 60% say they are anxious when it is done to them.

The discomfort and anxiety caused by tailgating were also reflected in other common, everyday scenarios.

More than half of respondents felt uncomfortable with people walking directly behind them on the street or on public transport, or standing directly behind them in a lift.

Sheena Hague, director of road safety at National Highways, said keeping a small distance could save lives.

“Tailgating isn’t just irritating; it’s intimidating and dangerous,” she said.

“Most people wouldn’t dream of standing right behind someone in a queue or walking on their heels down the street, yet this is exactly what we see on our roads.”

According to National Highways, motorists should keep a two-second gap between their car and the vehicle in front of them on dry roads, increasing to four seconds in wet weather.

Drivers caught tailgating in England face a £100 fine and three penalty points.

In the event of a serious collision, drivers risk more serious punishments such as a driving ban or imprisonment.

Shaun Helmen, chief scientist at the Transport Research Laboratory, said rethinking tailgating as an invasion of personal space could help shift “deeply ingrained driving habits”.

“By tapping into the universal discomfort many of us feel around an invasion of our personal space, we’re not just advising drivers what to do,” he said.

“We’re giving them a relatable life experience to help understand the impact of their actions and encouraging a lasting shift towards more mindful and safer driving behaviours.”