More hot and humid conditions in south and east after temperature tops 33C

More sweltering temperatures are forecast for southern and eastern parts of England on Tuesday after highs of more than 33C rounded off June.

Many areas across the regions will again pass above 30C as a heatwave continues, with temperatures of up to 36C possible, while the rest of the UK will see more changeable conditions, the Met Office said.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extended amber heat health alerts for much of the country into Wednesday morning.

Monday saw the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 32.9C recorded at nearby Kew Gardens, while 33.1C was recorded at Heathrow.

Charlwood in Surrey recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far at 33.2C on June 21.

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said there would be a “three-way split” across the UK on Tuesday, with high temperatures and “lots of sunshine on offer” in south, central and eastern England.

“There will be a bit of cloud here and there – you can’t even rule out one or two showers developing – but actually, across parts of the far South East, barely a cloud in the sky,” he said.

“With all that sunshine, with all the hot weather that we’ve had recently, the heat’s going to continue to build (and) temperatures are going to rise a little bit higher.

“Towards the South East many places high 20s (or) low 30s, but there’s potential that we could be looking at around 34, 35, maybe even 36C tomorrow.”

Scattered showers coming from the South West will affect parts of Wales and northern England for a time on Tuesday, while largely dry conditions are forecast across north-west Scotland and Northern Ireland, Mr Burkill added.

Amber heat health alerts issued by the UKHSA for Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London, the South East and the South West have been extended until 9am on Wednesday.

A yellow heat health alert has also been extended to the same time for the North West, with significant impacts on health and social care services.

Fresher air is expected to sweep in from the continent over Tuesday night into Wednesday, meaning it will start to feel “a bit more comfortable” in many places, the forecaster said.