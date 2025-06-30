Mark Wahlberg hails Scots brothers rowing the Pacific as ‘warriors’

Three Scottish brothers attempting to become the fastest people to row across the Pacific have received a second call of support from Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg.

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean are more than halfway into their 120-day Pacific challenge to cross 9,000 miles of open ocean between Lima and Sydney.

Earlier in June, the Perfect Storm star had video-called them to say their record-breaking bid “could be a movie”.

In his latest call, the 53-year-old actor said he would keep in touch with the trio as they make their way across the globe, hailing them as “f****** warriors”.

The brothers are crossing 9,000 miles of ocean (Lara Eventide/PA)

He said: “You guys are bored. You need someone to talk to. You need someone to, you know, give you a little pump up. Let me know. I’m available.”

Wahlberg joked: “Well, you know what would make me a legend? Playing one of you guys, or all three, in a movie. There’ve been a few actors who’ve played twins before, but I could maybe play all three of you, change up my look a little bit.”

He added: “You guys are doing something that’s so extraordinary. It’s another level. This is real man shit you’re doing. You’re out there with big smiles on your faces, pounding away, while everybody else is lying in bed in dreamland, nice and dry, and still waking up complaining about something.

“You’re not doing this for attention – you’re doing it to raise attention for a very worthy cause. You guys are real men. You’re f****** warriors. It’s incredible.

“Hopefully, you’ll inspire other people to find something important to do to raise awareness. It’s awesome, guys.”

The brothers row in two-hour shifts (The Maclean Brothers/PA)

As well as aiming to set a record for the fastest row across the world’s largest ocean, the brothers are hoping to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

So far they have raised more than £125,000.

Challenges experienced by the brothers so far include salt sores, relentless weather, a broken water maker and a faulty auto helm.

Their 28ft (8.5m) carbon fibre boat, Rose Emily, is named in memory of their late sister.

It has no engine and no sail and the brothers are powering their way across the ocean in two-hour shifts.