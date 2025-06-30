In Pictures: Sunny start to Wimbledon as England enjoys one of hottest June days

Parts of England and Wales were expected to be hotter that some Caribbean countries on Monday, with forecasters predicting highs of 34C.

The sweltering heat means Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days ever, with UK temperatures for the month only surpassing 34C in only three years since 1960.

Rowers on the water near Maidenhead enjoyed a warm start to the day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Residents of Peterborough wasted no time as they headed for the Lido to cool off (Joe Giddens/PA)

The sunshine drew out all kinds of creatures, with animatronic dinosaurs on show ahead of the opening of Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park’s Summertopia season (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sports fans basked in the sunshine as Wimbledon got under way, with it hottest opening day ever. A temperature of 29.7C was recorded at the nearby Kew Gardens, setting a provisional record for the hottest start to the championships.

A spectator shelters from the sun under an umbrella on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rufus the Harris’s Hawk is used to keep pigeons away from the courts at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dressing for the occasion, some spectators donned their finest strawberry hats for the opening matches (John Walton/PA)

Cameron Norrie played a match against Roberto Bautista Agut under blue skies on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Adam Davy/PA)

At Worthy Farm in Somerset, the clean-up operation got under way following the Glastonbury Festival.

As the final festivalgoers departed with their belongings, volunteers arrived on site to begin clearing away litter and leftover items.

The clean-up operation begins at the end of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

A field covered in litter at the end of the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Festivalgoers begin their journeys home at the end of the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

However, scientists have warned that heatwaves are becoming more frequent with climate change – and hot spells earlier in the summer are particularly dangerous.