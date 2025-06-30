Government chatbot set to help public deal with bureaucracy

The Government is set to trial an AI chatbot to help people negotiate its 700,000-page Gov.uk website.

The chatbot is expected to become part of the new Gov.uk app, which launches on Tuesday.

The initial “public beta” version, which is still being worked on, is intended to allow users to access information and support without having to search the internet each time.

But ministers expect to add new features, including a chatbot due later this year that the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said would “help people get answers to niche questions more quickly”.

Other functions, including applying for benefits, will be added later.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the new app “shows for the first time how this Government is overhauling taxpayer-funded services”.

He said: “By putting public services in your pocket, we will do away with clunky paper forms and hours spent on hold, so you can immediately get the information you need and continue on with the rest of your day.”

Since coming to power, ministers have pushed for government departments to make greater use of technology, with Sir Keir Starmer calling on his Cabinet to incorporate AI into their departments in a major speech at the start of the year.

Describing Tuesday’s launch as “just the start”, Mr Kyle added that the future AI chatbot would provide “a reliable answer immediately” to questions about government services.

He said the app would also provide “personal notifications” to remind people when their MOT was due or when to register to vote.

The Government is also expected to introduce a new online “wallet” later in the year that will include digital versions of official documents, starting with the veterans’ card and including a pilot for a digital drivers licence.