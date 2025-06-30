Funding secured for tech solution to help domestic abuse victims contact 999

A tech company that creates solutions to help vulnerable users contact the emergency services has secured a major investment to pilot a new platform to assist domestic abuse victims.

Belfast-based Inclutech was founded in 2016 by Becca Hume after she was inspired by conversation with a deaf colleague to design an app for those who face challenges making a 999 voice call.

The company’s flagship TapSOS is the UK’s first and only Government-accredited app that connects users to the emergency services with a series of taps.

It was designed not only for people in the deaf community, but for anyone who may struggle to make a voice call in an emergency, whether due to a medical condition, dangerous situation or physical obstruction.

Inclutech’s products are free to the end users.

In line with its objective to design inclusive tech solutions to help protect vulnerable users, the company has now secured £400,000 to accelerate commercialisation of its products and fund a live pilot of a new platform designed to protect high risk victims, including those suffering domestic abuse and violence.

The funding comprises £250,000 from the Ulster University’s investment company Innovation Ulster Ltd (IUL) and £150,000 through Invest NI’s Co-Fund III initiative.

Co-Fund III, which is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers Ltd on behalf of Invest NI, seeks to invest into high-growth, innovative and export-driven companies across all sectors and all parts of Northern Ireland.

Inclutech CEO Ms Hume welcomed the investment.

“Inclutech’s vision is to create technology that protects and design that includes,” she said.

“This funding will be used to accelerate the development of our public and personal safety solutions, and fund a live pilot of our new platform, which is designed to protect high risk victims, including those suffering domestic abuse and violence.

“We are exploring several routes to market. We are already engaging with potential customers in law enforcement and Government, and then our roadmap is to diversify into the private sector with large corporates. As the business scales we will build our team further and expect to be recruiting for a number of roles in the next 12 months.”

Jill Wilson from Clarendon Fund Managers said it was an “exciting deal and real impact investment” in a company that has “social purpose at its heart”.

“Becca and her team have created something that is already making a meaningful difference in making sure the most vulnerable in society can be heard and protected,” she said.

“I look forward to watching as the business moves into its next phase of growth and commercialisation.”

Tim Brundle, chief executive at Innovation Ulster, added: “We are really proud to support Inclutech as they develop this new platform and take the next step in their mission to make this essential technology accessible to those who need it most.

“The university is committed to supporting home-grown, world-class innovation.

“It is fantastic when that innovation has a tangible societal value and is delivered by purpose-driven companies like Inclutech.”