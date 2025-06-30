Family of boy, 13, found dead after river search thank emergency services

The family of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found after he was suspected of going in the River Tees have thanked the emergency services for their efforts.

Mylo Capilla’s body was found on Friday in the Ingleby Barwick area of Teesside following a major operation by Cleveland Police, fire crews and Cleveland Mountain Rescue.

He had been last seen with a friend going into the Tees at an area known locally as the Muddies at around 9pm on Thursday.

His body has since been formally identified.

In a statement, his family said: “Following the tragic loss of our beloved son Mylo, we, as a family, wish to express our sincere gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support.

“We would also like to thank Cleveland Police and all the partner agencies who assisted in the search for him.

“We will forever be thankful for their service.

“If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mylo, please do so by attending St Francis of Assisi Church in Ingleby Barwick.”